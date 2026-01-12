Camden Rep's 2nd Annual HAMMER AND NAILS CONFERENCE Opens Creative Career Paths For Girls Of Color

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Camden Rep will welcome girls of color ages 14 to 18 to its second annual Hammer and Nails Conference, introducing participants to behind-the-scenes careers in theater and film. The event is set to take place on Monday, February 2 at Creative Arts High School, located on the campus of Camden High.

Designed to connect industry professionals with the next generation of creatives, the conference offers inspiration, hands-on learning and mentorship while building a pipeline to design, technical and production careers in theater and film. The three-part program opens with a panel discussion featuring Pamela Hobson (tour manager and lighting designer), Kathy A. Perkins (lighting designer and professor emerita of African and African Diaspora theatre), and Shannon Renee (award-winning make-up artist with 27 years experience in film and TV and author of the books "Makeup is Just...Colored Dirt" and "The Pretty Department! The Business of Makeup for TV & Film"). A hands-on interactive workshop will provide practical experience in key production disciplines, and a Meet-and-Greet Lunch will allow participants to connect directly with the panelists for guidance and career insight.

The Hammer and Nails Conference reflects Camden Rep's continued commitment to expanding access and representation within the creative industries. By highlighting accomplished professionals working behind the scenes, the program encourages young women to envision futures in fields often overlooked or underrepresented.

“After the success of our inaugural conference, we are thrilled to bring Hammer and Nails back for a second year,” said Desi P. Shelton, Camden Rep's founding artistic director. “This program is about exposure, empowerment and ensuring young girls of color see themselves as designers, technicians and leaders in the arts.”

Founded in 2005, Camden Rep has built a reputation for community-centered storytelling and robust arts education. In addition to its September-through-June mainstage season, the company operates P.A.C.E. (Preparing Artists for College Entrance), an intensive program supporting at-risk youth through pre-professional training, college audition preparation, academic enrichment and financial aid assistance. Camden Rep also creates employment and apprenticeship opportunities for returning college students and facilitates intergenerational arts workshops serving participants ages eight to 80.

Under Shelton's leadership, Camden Rep has expanded its national and international reach, touring in Panama, forming partnerships, and helping students earn scholarships to top institutions including Oberlin Conservatory, Berklee College of Music, Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, Temple University and the University of the Arts. Camden Rep is supported in part by a generous operating grant from the Willam Penn Foundation.

For more information about Camden Rep and the Hammer and Nails Conference, visit call (856) 438-8430 or go to camdenrep.com.