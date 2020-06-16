Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, July 2, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Love at First Stroke" - Chris Harrison swings by the "Holey Moley" course for a special love-themed episode where contestants compete for a romantic date in the final round on Double Dutch Courage. Eight single mini-golfers see if they can hit it off while they tee it off, hoping to fall in love before they fall into the icy water. Tricky ball placements on Hole Number Two lead to trick shot attempts, while a contestant's near-perfect putt is derailed on Uranus; and the "Holey Moley" lifeguard becomes one competitor's knight in shining armor as he saves her from the soapy Putter Ducky water. Elsewhere, Chris Harrison teaches Jeannie Mai how to pick the perfect rose, all before the most dramatic final putt in "Holey Moley" history on THURSDAY, JULY 2 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Contestants featured in this episode include the following:Jimmy - Walker, MNSpencer - Nashville, TNMarie - Davis, CAFiamma - Oklahoma City, OKChristian - St. Louis, MOAndrew - Scottsdale, AZAshley - New York, NYAlexandra - Hayward, CA"Holey Moley" is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai are featured as on-camera commentators and sideline correspondent, respectively. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.