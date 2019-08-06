Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 22, 2019
"Mother-Putter!" - ABC's two-hour night of mini-golf kicks off with golf goddess Michelle Wei gracing the "Holey Moley" green as a guest commentator. In the first hour of competition, fan-favorite hole "Dutch Courage" knocks two more contestants off the course with its giant windmills. Elsewhere, "Arc De Trigolf" pits two contestants named Eric against each other-who share not only a name, but also a fashion sense! Then on "Tee'd Off," we see what color commentator Rob Riggle calls a "classic matchup" when a mom of two whose precompetition ritual includes drinking a glass of champagne goes up against a contestant who isn't yet old enough to enjoy a glass of champagne. This dynamic pairing needs three head-to-head rounds to name a winner finally. On "Log Roll," one competitor makes the mistake of attempting to jump over a moving log and later during the round, the same contestant calls on Course Marshall Joe as he challenges the putt count of his opponent ahead of a tiebreaker putt-off. Resident golf-pro and executive producer Stephen Curry pops up in "Behind the Hole" as he muses why there aren't more "mini" sports. Will he be the creator of the next phenomenon mini-basketball? "Mother-Putter!" airs THURSDAY, AUG. 22 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Power of the Fanny Pack" It's the grand "Holey Moley" finale that concludes our supersized season one. The season finale opens on the massive "Arc De Trigolf" where one contestant finds himself in the water before he realizes that his ball didn't even make it across the arc. Later on, this challenging hole trips up two more competitors as both fall into the icy water while attempting to get across before their ball does. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry gives contestants advice for "Slip N Putt," where there is a photo-finish race to the top of the glacier. Over on "The Distractor," a firefighter contestant looks to come out on top over the fire breathing distraction. In the nail-biting final round of "Mt. Holey Moley," all three finalists nearly miss the landing from the zipline, which would cost them a one-stroke penalty, but that doesn't stop one competitor's hat from flying into the water! Joining in on the season finale fun is none other than gymnast and three-time Olympic medalist Gabby Douglas, who not only helps out commentating but shows off some fun tricks on "Log Roll" as well. More surprises await during "Power of the Fanny Pack," airing THURSDAY, AUG. 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Holey Moley," ABC's fan-favorite mini-golf competition series with Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry features 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head matchups. Winners will move on to round two and from there, only three will make it to the final hole - the daunting "Mt. Holey Moley." At the end of each episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.
Contestants featured in "Mother-Putter!" include the following:
Monique Akioyame - Torrance, CA
Jak Chaouki - La Crosse, WI
Eric Chiang - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Eric Fluty - Albany, NY
Erika Horgan - Houston, TX
Malcolm Kelner - Minneapolis, MN
Stephanie Langnas - Fort Lauderdale, FL
Javon Mabon - Oakland, CA
Chris Paseka - Belleville, NJ
Robin Schwartzman - Minneapolis, MN
Brooke Sebold - Tucson, AZ
Sonny Shackelford - Los Angeles, CA
Contestants featured in "Power of the Fanny Pack" include the following:
Bob Canavaugh - Encino, CA
Clark Wilmoth - Los Angeles, CA
Jataun Gilbert - San Diego, CA
Justin Danzansky - Fort Lauderdale, CA
Lorissa Violet - Orange County, CA
Mike Nguyen - Stanton, CA
Precious Allen - Corona, CA
Randy Rice - Long Island, NY
Shirley Walker Yeager - Mobile, AL
Steve Kristof - Round Lake Beach, IL
Steven Burke - King of Prussia, PA
Teneisha Campbell - Trinidad and Tobago
"Holey Moley" is created by Eureka Productions and produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Charles Wachter, Michael O'Sullivan, Jeron Smith, Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry serve as executive producers. "Holey Moley" is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.
