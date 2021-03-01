Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, March 11, 2021

The eight remaining chefs cook various types of burgers.

Mar. 1, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, March 11, 2021The eight remaining chefs cook various types of burgers, finding their additional ingredients in a massive deck of cards. During dinner service, one team is kicked out for poor service, leaving the other to finish the remaining orders in the all-new "There's Something About Marc" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, March 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1910) (TV-14 L)

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the DICE and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.

Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high STAKES rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe at Harvey's Hotel and Casino, and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

