Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, February 4, 2021

Each team is tasked with creating four Mexican dishes from a food truck and elevating them to restaurant-quality dishes worthy of Hell's Kitchen. In order to get their ingredients, each team must corral live animals into pens to pick their proteins. Meanwhile, tensions RISE on the blue team and one member walks out of the competition during dinner service in the all-new "Hell Starts Taking Its Toll" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, Feb. 4 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1905) (TV-14 L)

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the DICE and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.

Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high STAKES rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe at Harvey's Hotel and Casino, and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.