Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, May 31, 2021

Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that’s home to the world’s first Gordon Ramsay HELL’S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace.

May. 24, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, May 31, 2021 Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 20th season, with Chef Gordon Ramsay back in Las Vegas. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country, and all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition, will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big in the all-new "Young Guns: Young Guns Come Out Shooting" season premiere episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Monday, May 31 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-2001) (TV-14 D, L)

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the DICE and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.

Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high STAKES rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe at Harvey's Hotel and Casino, and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.

