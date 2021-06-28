Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Monday, July 5, 2021

The chefs take on a new type of challenge when the restaurant is closed for Chef Ramsay's daughter's 21st birthday party. The teams must endure double-Ramsay scrutiny during the challenge and dinner service, in which one team rises to the occasion, while the other serves up its biggest disappointment thus far in the all-new "Young Guns: A Ramsay Birthday in Hell!" episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Monday, July 5 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-2006) (TV-14 L)

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its landmark 20th season with HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS, as Chef Gordon Ramsay is back in Las Vegas, home to five of Ramsay's restaurants, including the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from across the country, all aged 24 years old or younger at the start of the competition, will challenge Lady Luck in the hopes of winning big.

Each week, the competition will get more intense, as these "Young Guns" are put through rigorous culinary challenges, reaping high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak at Paris Las Vegas and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN: YOUNG GUNS is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.