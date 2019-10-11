Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, October 25, 2019
"He 'oi'o kuhihewa; he kākā ola i 'ike 'ia e ka makaulā" - It's Halloween and Five-0 investigates a home invasion turned deadly after a dangerous "monster" escapes from the basement. Also, Max (Masi Oka) returns to Oahu with a very special guest, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Oct. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
("He 'oi'o kuhihewa; he kākā ola i 'ike 'ia e ka makaulā" is Hawaiian for "Don't blame ghosts and spirits for one's troubles; a human is responsible")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches.
Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
