Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, February 7, 2020
"He waha kou o ka he'e" - When Grover's niece, Siobhan (Nia Holloway), goes missing from the police academy and it's discovered her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza, Adam may be her only hope of rescue, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Feb. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The episode was directed by series star Ian Anthony Dale and co-written by series star Chi McBride.
("He waha kou o ka he'e" is Hawaiian for "Yours is the mouth of an octopus.")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Saturday, February 15, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, February 16, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on CBS - Sunday, February 16, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? on THE CW - Friday, February 14, 2020
("He waha kou o ka he'e" is Hawaiian for "Yours is the mouth of an octopus.")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.