Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, February 28, 2020
"Nalowale i ke 'ehu o he kai" - While Five-0 investigates a murder on a cargo ship where pirates impersonated the Coast Guard to board the boat, Adam finally gets the evidence he needs to take down the Island's Yakuza operation once and for all. Also, Quinn helps Noelani when she suspects that her uncle didn't die of natural causes, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. MAGNUM P.I.'s Zachary Knighton guest stars as Rick, who helps Five-0 with the case. Roy M. Balmilero, father of series star Kimee Balmilero, guest stars as Noelani's dad. Also, musician Donavon Frankenreiter performs at La Mariana.
("Nalowale i ke 'ehu o he kai" is Hawaiian for "Lost in the Sea Sprays")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
