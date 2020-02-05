Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of HAWAII FIVE-0 on CBS - Friday, February 21, 2020
"He kohu puahiohio i ka ho'olele i ka lepo i luna" - Harry Langford (Chris Vance) helps Five-0 investigate a series of murders that follow the plot of a fabled unpublished crime novel from the 1920s. Also, Tani and Junior's friendship takes a meaningful new turn, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, Feb. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
("He kohu puahiohio i ka ho'olele i ka lepo i luna" is Hawaiian for "Like a whirlwind, whirling the dust upwards")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, February 24, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD GIRLS on NBC - Sunday, February 23, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on NBC - Sunday, February 23, 2020
("He kohu puahiohio i ka ho'olele i ka lepo i luna" is Hawaiian for "Like a whirlwind, whirling the dust upwards")
HAWAII FIVE-0 is a contemporary take on the classic series about an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out the crime that washes up on the islands' sun-drenched beaches. Detective Steve McGarrett, a decorated Naval officer turned cop, returned to Oahu after Hawaii's former governor persuaded him to head up the new team: his rules, no red tape and full blanket authority to hunt down the biggest "game" in town.
Joining McGarrett are Detective Danny "Danno" Williams, a relocated ex-New Jersey cop who is committed to keeping the islands safe for his children; Captain Lou Grover, who formerly headed Hawaii's SWAT unit; Tani Rey, a bold, recent police academy graduate; Junior Reigns, a former SEAL who comes to McGarrett looking for a job, Adam Noshimuri, a friend with old ties to a deadly crime family and Quinn Liu, a former Staff Sergeant with Army CID who was recently demoted for insubordination. Helping them is Kamekona, a local entrepreneur who has his pulse on the Island; Sgt. Duke Lukela, a trusted member of the HPD; and medical examiner Dr. Noelani Cunha.
The state's brash Five-0 unit, who may spar and jest among themselves, remain determined to eliminate the seedy elements from the 50th state.