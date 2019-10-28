Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GREY'S ANATOMY on ABC - Thursday, November 14, 2019
"My Shot" - Meredith faces the medical board as her future as a doctor remains uncertain, and she's forced to reckon with her past in some challenging ways. Meanwhile, the interns are put to the test as they are each vying to be the most successful on their respective cases in the absence of some of the attendings on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, NOV. 14 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app or Hulu.
"Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.
Guest starring is Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, Alex Blue Davis as Casey Parker and Alex Landi as Nico Kim.
"My Shot" was written by Meg Marinis and directed by Debbie Allen.
"Grey's Anatomy" was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers. "Grey's Anatomy" is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
