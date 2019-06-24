Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GRAND HOTEL on ABC - Monday, July 8, 2019
"The Big Sickout" - Danny and Jason dive deeper into the mystery of Sky's disappearance, an old friend of Gigi's checks into the hotel causing Santiago to feel uneasy and Javi is put to work on an all-new episode of "Grand Hotel," airing MONDAY, JULY 8 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Grand Hotel" stars Demián Bichir as Santiago Mendoza, Roselyn Sánchez as Gigi Mendoza, Denyse Tontz as Alicia Mendoza, Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza, Wendy Raquel Robinson as Mrs. P, Lincoln Younes as Danny, Shalim Ortiz as Mateo, Anne Winters as Ingrid, Chris Warren as Jason, Feliz Ramirez as Carolina and Justina Adorno as Yoli.
"The Big Sickout" was written by Curtis Kheel and directed by Bill D'Elia.
Produced by ABC Studios, the series is written and executive produced by Brian Tanen. Eva Longoria and Ben Spector (UnbeliEVAble) are executive producers, in addition to Bob Daily. Bill D'Elia is a director and an executive producer. Ramón Campos and Teresa Fernández-Valdés are executive producers of the series, as well as executive producers of the original Spanish version.
ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
