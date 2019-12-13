Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD TROUBLE on FREEFORM - Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Jan. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #2012 - "Gumboot Becky"Davia gains unwanted notoriety at school when an attempt to reach her students goes awry. Callie helps Judge Wilson after he faces a devastating loss, and Malika tries to make things right with Isaac.

"Good Trouble," is the critically acclaimed spinoff of the groundbreaking series "The Fosters."

Now in its second season, the series will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA's hippest residence, The Coterie.





This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.