Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD TROUBLE on FREEFORM - Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Feb. 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #2016 - "Fragility"Davia works to find a way to make things right with Andre. Mariana is forced to confront her feelings for Evan. Meanwhile, Raj and Isabella secretly spend time together. Callie learns something about Jamie that might change everything.

After a devastating winter finale, The Coterie residents are dealing with the consequences of their personal and professional decisions and realize that sometimes standing up for what you believe in comes at a price.

The season picks up with Callie and Mariana's relationship on the rocks after Callie has decided to move in with Jamie and leave the "Coterie Biatches" behind. Alice finds herself balancing her stand-up career with her love life, Davia learns the education system may be broken, Mariana navigates a new world at work, Malika faces legal consequences from her protesting, Dennis finds a new outlet to manage his depression and Gael's creative spark is reignited.





"Good Trouble" stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Sherry Cola, Tommy Martinez, Zuri Adele, Emma Hunton and Josh Pence.