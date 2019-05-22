Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GOOD TROUBLE on FREEFORM - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

June 25 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT) - Episode #2002 - "Torn"

Mariana's new relationship complicates her work environment.



Callie is struggling to make decisions that will disrupt both her career and love life. Malika questions her involvement in activism. Davia juggles the men in her life.



"Good Trouble," is the critically acclaimed spinoff of the groundbreaking series "The Fosters." Now in its second season, the series will continue to explore the trials and tribulations of the tenants of Downtown LA's hippest residence, The Coterie.



This season, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), Callie (Maia Mitchell) and the rest of The Coterie crew will continue to navigate their early twenties as they deal with breakups, demand equality, find happiness and discover what it means to fight for what you believe in.







