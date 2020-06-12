Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, June 17, 2020
"Celebrity Guests: Nicole Byer & David Ortiz" - Comedian Nicole Byer joins Team Gronk and former MLB All-Star David "Big Papi" Ortiz joins Team Venus as they compete in a life-sized game of human foosball, attempt to master rhythmic gymnastics and go head to head in a unique baseball drill, on GAME ON!, Wednesday, June 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.
GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series.
The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.
