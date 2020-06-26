Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, July 1, 2020
"Celebrity Guests: Becky Lynch and Joel McHale" - WWE Champion Becky Lynch joins Team Gronk, and comedian and actor Joel McHale joins Team Venus, as they compete against each other in a game of human darts, attempt to break a world record for popping balloons and take on a sumo wrestler, on GAME ON! Wednesday, July 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Keegan-Michael Key hosts.
HOST:
Keegan-Michael Key
TEAM CAPTAINS:
Rob Gronkowski
Venus Williams
COMEDIANS:
Ian Karmel
Bobby Lee
GUESTS:
Becky Lynch
Joel McHale
GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on CBS - Sunday, July 19, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME ON! on CBS - Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Saturday, July 18, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, July 17, 2020
HOST:
Keegan-Michael Key
TEAM CAPTAINS:
Rob Gronkowski
Venus Williams
COMEDIANS:
Ian Karmel
Bobby Lee
GUESTS:
Becky Lynch
Joel McHale
GAME ON!, hosted by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer Keegan-Michael Key, is a series that celebrates the entertainment of sports, based on "A League of Their Own," the BAFTA-winning U.K. series. The show pits two teams of three, captained by tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams and SUPER BOWL champion Rob Gronkowski, alongside comedians Bobby Lee and Ian Karmel and rotating sports stars, comedians and celebrities, against each other in over-the-top physical challenges, absurd trivia and epic field competitions.