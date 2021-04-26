Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen. Two new teams of contestants are put to THE TEST as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers. Find out which team is up for the challenge as they try and guess their way to $200,000 in the all-new "Fire Twirling, Cube Juggling and a WILD Alligator" episode of GAME OF TALENTS airing Wednesday, May 5 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTA-106) (TV-PG D)

GAME OF TALENTS is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff (BEAT SHAZAM, MENTAL SAMURAI) and Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose Line Is It Anyway?").