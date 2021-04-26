Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GAME OF TALENTS on FOX - Wednesday, May 5, 2021

With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist?

Apr. 26, 2021  
Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen. Two new teams of contestants are put to THE TEST as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers. Find out which team is up for the challenge as they try and guess their way to $200,000 in the all-new "Fire Twirling, Cube Juggling and a WILD Alligator" episode of GAME OF TALENTS airing Wednesday, May 5 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GTA-106) (TV-PG D)

Taking the awe, wonder and spectacle of a large-scale variety show and infusing it with a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game, GAME OF TALENTS is a new hybrid series like you've never seen. Produced by Fremantle and based on its hit international format, the series pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing - and sometimes bizarre - hidden talents of the mystery performers. With more than $200,000 on the line, can the contestants spot the fire dancer from the spider wrangler or the gospel singer from the contortionist? Can you?? This is GAME OF TALENTS!

GAME OF TALENTS is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff (BEAT SHAZAM, MENTAL SAMURAI) and Wayne Brady ("Let's Make A Deal," "Whose Line Is It Anyway?").

