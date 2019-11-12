Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, November 29, 2019
"Lou Wants to Be a Millionaire" - Louis starts to fantasize about passing the Cattleman's Ranch torch to Eddie but is worried about his menu choices. Meanwhile, Jessica is still struggling to get on board with Emery's new acting hobby. And when Louis scores a spot on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," host Regis Philbin offers Louis and Jessica more answers than million-dollar questions on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, NOV. 29 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Regis Philbin as himself.
"Lou Wants to Be a Millionaire" was written by Kyle Lau and directed by Kim Nguyen.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
