Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, December 13, 2019
"Jessica Town" - Jessica is thriving in the merriment of Christmas, the time of year she takes full control of the household and everything is perfect, until Louis does the unthinkable - tries to help - turning her Christmas dream into a holiday nightmare. Meanwhile, Eddie, Emery and Evan find themselves on the naughty list for breaking an expensive gift, which might just require the assistance of elves or Grandma Huang to fix, on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, DEC. 13 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Rachel Cannon as Deirdre, Stacey Scowley as Carol Joan, Trevor Larcom as Trent and Eilene Gil as Lao Ban Santa.
"Jessica Town" was written by Eric Ziobrowski and directed by Angela Tortu.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Nahnatchka Khan who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar also executive produce. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
