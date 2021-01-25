Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Wednesday, February 10, 2021
'For The People' is written by David Feige and directed by Jono Oliver.
Aaron faces pressure from all sides when he is forced to decide which charges to bring against the officers responsible for THE KILLING of an unarmed civilian. While Safiya pursues video evidence that could change their case, Roswell searches for a way to move the case from Staten Island to a friendlier venue. (TV-14, L) "For The People" is written by David Feige and directed by Jono Oliver. Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., "For Life" is a fictional serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man, Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own LIFE SENTENCE for a crime he didn't commit. His quest for freedom is DRIVEN by his desperate desire to get back to THE FAMILY he loves - his estranged wife (Joy Bryant) and daughter (Tyla Harris) - and reclaim the life that was stolen from him. "For Life" will also, through the window of his ferocious struggle and complicated relationship with a progressive female prison warden (Indira Varma), examine the flaws and challenges in our penal and legal systems.
