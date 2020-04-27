Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FOR LIFE on ABC - Tuesday, May 12, 2020
"Fathers" - When Maskins and Cyrus Hunt try to thwart Aaron's attempt at a retrial, Aaron is forced to attempt a desperate move, risking the wrath of a powerful new adversary. The election comes to a head as Safiya tries to warn Aaron that he is now a marked man on the season finale of ABC's "For Life," TUESDAY, MAY 12 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and Hulu.
"For Life" stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell.
Guest starring in "Fathers" is Brandon J. Dirden as Darius Johnson, Erik Jensen as Dez O'Reilly, John Douglas Thompson as Spencer Richardson, Danny Johnson as Judge Cummings, Alexis Nichole Smith as Lexi Richardson, Sean Ringgold as Huey Cornell, Chance Kelly as Cyrus Hunt, Toney Goins as Ronnie Baxter, Gregg Daniel as Easley Barton, Andrew Casanova as Jose Rodriguez, Joseph Siravo as Jerry McCormick, Eric Elizaga as ADA Adam Yamada with John Doman as Attorney General Burke.
"Fathers" is written and directed by Hank Steinberg.
"For Life" is executive produced by creator Hank Steinberg and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright, Jr.
"For Life" is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
