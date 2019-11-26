Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI on CBS - Tuesday, December 17, 2019
"Ties that Bind" - A former kidnapping victim is linked to a series of murders that includes the daughter of an NYPD detective. Also, Kristen begins to doubt her ability as an agent after a training exercise leaves her shaken, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.
Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom 'OA' Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.
Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team's most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone.
These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.
