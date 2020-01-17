Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, January 28, 2020
"Caesar" - Barnes goes on a dangerous undercover mission involving an ambitious gang leader who is plotting turf wars and massacres across the Bronx in a bid for more power, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, February 6, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, February 6, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Sunday, February 9, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, February 7, 2020
From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" franchise, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list.
Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix oversees the highly skilled team that functions as a mobile undercover unit that is always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.