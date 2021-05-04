Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of FAMILY GUY on FOX - Sunday, May 9, 2021

Brian tries to convince The Griffins that their new adopted cat, Pouncy (guest voice Tracie Thoms), is EVIL in the all-new "Family Cat" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, May 9 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1817) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Entering its 18th season, FAMILY GUY continues to entertain its die-hard fan base with razor-sharp humor, spot-on parodies, spectacular animation and orchestra-backed original music. Since its debut in 1999, the series has reached cult status among fans, and its breakout star, a talking baby, has become one of the greatest TV characters of all time. FAMILY GUY has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, only the second animated series in television history to be honored with such a distinction. Most recently, series creator and lead voice actor Seth MacFarlane (voices of "Peter Griffin," "Stewie Griffin," "Brian Griffin" and "Glenn Quagmire") won the 2019 Emmy Award for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Cast member Alex Borstein (voice of "Lois Griffin") won the 2018 Emmy Award in the category. MacFarlane also was nominated that year. He won the 2017 and 2016 Emmy Award in the category, and was nominated from 2013 to 2015.

Set to premiere with its milestone 350th episode, when the world will witness Stewie's first word, FAMILY GUY continues to provide a humorous take on current events, with big name guest voices, including Chris Parnell, Alfred Molina, Cary Elwes, Lisa Loeb, Lou Diamond Phillips and Patrick Stump, as well as Sam Elliott who takes over for the late Adam West as THE MAYOR of Quahog.

FAMILY GUY is a 20th Television production. Seth MacFarlane is creator and executive producer. Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin serve as executive producers and showrunners, while Steve Callaghan, Tom Devanney, Danny Smith, Kara Vallow, Mark Hentemann and Patrick Meighan are executive producers.