Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, January 30, 2020

David, Kristen and Ben assess whether a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims one of the twins she's carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection to all of their encounters throughout the season.

Also, Kristen questions one of her daughters' capacity for evil upon realizing that she also used that fertility clinic, on the first season finale of EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion.

The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.





Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.