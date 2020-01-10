Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, January 16, 2020
"Justice x 2" - As Leland assists convicted serial killer Orson Leroux with having his conviction overturned, Kristen is called into court to testify while her daughter, Laura, undergoes emergency heart surgery. Also, while paying a visit to a woman in need of spiritual advice, David fears for his safety after witnessing her evil instincts firsthand, on EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
