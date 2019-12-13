Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVERYTHING'S GONNA BE OKAY on FREEFORM - Thursday, January 30, 2020

Jan. 30 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST) - Episode #1004 - "Silkmoths"Nicholas is terrible at love! Genevieve's ambivalence about Nicholas' boyfriend, Alex, takes an unfortunate turn when the three go out together. Matilda wants to bake Luke a cake but takes her brother's advice.

A neurotic 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters, one of which has autism.

He is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, but when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls have to cope with not only a devastating loss but also the realization that Nicholas is THE ONE who will have to hold it all together.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Navigating autism, budding sexuality, consent, parenthood, adolescence, family and grief, the heartfelt comedy will follow this imperfect family as they discover the importance of finding happiness in the middle of really difficult moments, one awkward conversation at a time.