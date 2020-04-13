Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMPIRE on FOX - Tuesday, April 21, 2020
In the midst of the Bossyfest launch and the fight to regain control of Empire, Cookie reflects on her life and the woman she has become. Lucious finds it impossible to deny his feelings for Cookie, while continuing to support Yana (guest star Kiandra Richardson) and her rise to stardom. When the Lyons face their biggest threat yet, Lucious prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that in the end, family is what matters the most in the all-new "Home is on the Way" episode of EMPIRE airing Tuesday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EMP-618) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Golden Globe-nominated EMPIRE enters its sixth and final season as one of television's most popular and groundbreaking shows. A powerful drama about a family dynasty set within the glamorous and often dangerous world of hip-hop music, the show revolves around the Lyons and their media company, Empire Entertainment.
As Season Five hurtled toward its conclusion, LUCIOUS (Terrence DaShon Howard) was forced to flee New York City, with the Feds hot on his trail. To make matters worse, COOKIE (Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson) refused to accompany him, declaring that he and Empire were no longer good for her. Season Six begins with the Lyon family splintered. Lucious is on the run and Cookie is finding success on her own. With Jamal residing in London and HAKEEM (Bryshere Y. Gray) starring in "Empire: The Movie," Andre (Trai Byers) finds himself finally sitting on the Empire throne. Faced with threats from all directions, the Lyons will have to reunite to survive. They will have to decide what's most important - Empire or their family.
From Imagine Television in association with 20th Century FOX Television, EMPIRE was created by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong, and is executive-produced by Daniels, Strong, Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer and Matt Pyken. Brett Mahoney is executive producer and showrunner for the series.
