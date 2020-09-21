Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Monday, October 5, 2020

The show airs at 10 p.m.

"Conductors of Chaos" - An all-new episode of "Emergency Call" features a mother of three choking on a spatula, a teenager who was attacked at a bonfire party in the wilderness, a frantic father whose 2-year-old daughter goes missing, and two women stranded on the highway after their car was involved in back-to-back hit-and-runs! These are just a few of the incidents that 911 call takers from Ogden, Utah; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Wasilla, Alaska, encounter on the episode airing MONDAY, OCT. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.Hosted by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers. The 10-episode series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers."Emergency Call" is executive produced by Adeline Ramage Rooney and Jonny Slow (8HOURS TELEVISION), Grant Kahler (showrunner) and Luke Wilson. The show is produced by 8HOURS TELEVISION, based on an original format by De Chinezen and licensed by Lineup Industries.A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.

