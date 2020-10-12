Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Monday, October 26, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m.
"Headset Heroes" - EMERGENCY CALL takers receive calls from citizens in distress, in pain or perhaps just lonely. Emergency communications centers in Ogden, Utah; Wasilla, Alaska; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Austin, Texas, receive frightening calls from an elderly woman whose 83-year-old husband was assaulted, an 8-year-old who calls for help after her father collapses, a frequent caller who is being taunted by women in bikinis, a man who requests a wellness check on his brother who was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, and a woman involved in a boating accident in the freezing river waters of Alaska, on an all-new episode of "Emergency Call," airing MONDAY, OCT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers. The series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.
"Emergency Call" is executive produced by Adeline Ramage Rooney and Jonny Slow (8HOURS TELEVISION), Grant Kahler (showrunner) and Luke Wilson. The show is produced by 8HOURS TELEVISION, based on an original format by De Chinezen and licensed by Lineup Industries.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
