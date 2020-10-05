Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCY CALL on ABC - Monday, October 19, 2020
The show airs at 10 p.m. ET.
"Crime Spree" - EMERGENCY CALL takers can take up to 150 phone calls during one shift. Emergency communications centers in Austin, Texas; Ogden, Utah; and Wasilla, Alaska, are confronted with bone-chilling and bizarre 911 calls including a frightened mother faced with an intruder attempting to break into her home, a community bewildered by an injured man licking a stop sign, and passersby threatened by an erratic driver with a handgun who goes on a six-hour crime spree, on an all-new episode of "Emergency Call," airing MONDAY, OCT. 19 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
Hosted by Luke Wilson, "Emergency Call" is a daring, new hour-long series that documents the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America's heroic 911 call takers. The series follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.
"Emergency Call" is executive produced by Adeline Ramage Rooney and Jonny Slow (8HOURS TELEVISION), Grant Kahler (showrunner) and Luke Wilson. The show is produced by 8HOURS TELEVISION, based on an original format by De Chinezen and licensed by Lineup Industries.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this episode at a later date.
