Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, November 5, 2019
"Mile Marker 14" - Jo and Benny investigate the death of Kindred's former business partner. Meanwhile, Mia and Piper experiment with Piper's powers, and Alex confronts Ed about his health on "Emergence," airing TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.
Guest starring is Terry O'Quinn as Richard Kindred, Maria Dizzia as Emily, Ignacio Serricchio as Chase Knolls, Seth Barrish as Alan Wilkis and Tamara Tunie as Maria Wilkis.
"Mile Marker 14" was written by Nick Parker and directed by Sydney Freeland.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
