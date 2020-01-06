Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, January 21, 2020
"Killshot Pt. 1" - Jo makes a high-stakes deal to take down Helen and keep Piper safe. Meanwhile, Helen attempts to replicate Piper's powers for herself, and Benny struggles to earn back Jo's trust before it's too late, on "Emergence," TUESDAY, JAN. 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.
Guest starring is Maria Dizzia as Emily, Currie Graham as Michael Denman, Manu Narayan as Justin, Rowena King as Helen and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.
"Killshot Pt. 1" was written by Joey Siara and directed by Craig Zisk.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
