Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

"Applied Sciences" - Jo and Brooks assemble an unlikely team as they attempt to communicate with Piper. Meanwhile, Piper is intent on saving Benny from Helen's mysterious mission, and Alex receives a life-changing offer on "Emergence," airing TUESDAY, JAN. 14 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.

Guest starring is Maria Dizzia as Emily, Lucas Van Engen as Charlie, Gabriel Sloyer as Francis, Tom O'Keefe as Sam, Rowena King as Helen and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.

"Applied Sciences" was written by Jerome Schwartz & Nick Parker, and directed by J. Miller Tobin.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.