Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EMERGENCE on ABC - Tuesday, December 10, 2019

"Where You Belong" - Jo and Chris must evade the FBI as they investigate an elusive group of cyber terrorists. Ed's presented with a cancer treatment that seems too good to be true, and a mysterious woman's attempt to reach Piper puts the entire Evans family in danger on the stunning winter finale of "Emergence," airing TUESDAY, DEC. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

"Emergence" stars Allison Tolman as Jo Evans, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier with Donald Faison as Alex Evans and Clancy Brown as Ed Sawyer.

Guest starring is Maria Dizzia as Emily, Rowena King as Helen and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.

"Where You Belong" was written by Kendra Chanae Chapman and directed by Paul McGuigan.





A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.