Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of Documentary News Series AXIOS on HBO - Sunday, March 22, 2020

The documentary news series AXIOS airs this SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (6:00-6:45 p.m. ET/PT) exclusively on HBO. This week's episode features need-to-know analysis and insight on the novel coronavirus global pandemic and its lasting impact on individuals, the economy, and international relations.



AXIOS is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.



This week, AXIOS features a rare interview with China's Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai. In a wide ranging conversation conducted via video, Axios national political reporter Jonathan Swan asks Ambassador Tiankai about his take on the coronavirus pandemic, the Chinese government's responses to the crisis, the recent expulsion of U.S. journalists from China and much more.



AXIOS also speaks with Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who was self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone infected with the coronavirus. Axios co-founder Mike Allen gets Cruz's take on the current political state, the pandemic and the federal government's role in alleviating the economic fallout.



AXIOS also interviews Arnold Donald, the CEO of Carnival Corporation, the parent company of Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises. Axios markets editor Dion Rabouin asks Donald about the company's handling of the global coronavirus pandemic, cruising in the age of COVID-19, the future of the multi-billion-dollar cruise industry and the potential for a government bailout.



Seattle-based technology company Microsoft was one of the first businesses to insist that employees work from home. Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried teleconferences with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to discuss how COVID-19 has and will continue to impact work across industries and what Microsoft is doing to meet increased demand, especially with the rapid growth of the at-home workplace.



From onboard a cruise ship and back to a military base, AXIOS shares the story of one family's experience being quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship for seven days after 21 passengers and crew tested positive for COVID-19. Hear from THE FAMILY through their shared "home videos."



Finally, in an interview recorded on February 25th, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks with Axios' White House and politics editor, Margaret Talev, on the Constitution, rule of law and presidential powers in a time of war.



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.





