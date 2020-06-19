Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S STARGIRL on THE CW - Tuesday, July 7, 2020
THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER - After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#108). Original airdate 7/7/2020. Every episode of DC's STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
The new DC UNIVERSE drama series DC'S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.
The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns' career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.
Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "Batwoman," "The Flash," "Titans") is the showrunner and executive produces DC'S STARGIRL with Melissa Carter ("Queen Sugar"), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, DC'S STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. DC'S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone.
