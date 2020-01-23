Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW on THE CW - Tuesday, February 11, 2020
SURVIVING FAMILY - When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter (#503). Original airdate 2/11/2020.
As we reach the conclusion of season four, a demon named Neron has possessed the body of Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), leaving John Constantine (Matt Ryan) to wrest Ray's soul from the hands of Astra Logue (Olivia Swann), the "innocent girl" he failed to rescue from Hell years all those long years ago. Meanwhile, up in our world, Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and her girlfriend Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) must deal with a magical creature-fueled paranoia. Harvesting souls via an insidious Palmer Tech app, Neron is poised to "Make Earth Hell Again." To make matters worse, Sara's Timeship has been turned into a Noah's Ark for various unruly monsters and magical creatures. Oh, and Ava's Time Bureau was taken over by an evil Fairy Godmother. To defeat Neron, the Legends realize in the end that they will have to sacrifice one of their own. But it gets way worse... In attempting to change her future, Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) will accidentally change not just the past she shared with Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), but fundamentally change who the Legends are in season five. Can our team go back to who they were next season? Can a reformed arsonist turned romance novelist Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), a half-werewolf named Mona Wu (Ramona Young), and a punk rocker shapeshifter named Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) stop the literal Hell that Astra unleashes on the world in the finale? And what happens when the Legends awaken the original guardians of Time (no, not the Time Masters, sillies, that was season one!) who wish to erase everything the Legends have "screwed up for the better" over the past four seasons?
Based on the characters from DC, DC'S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Phil Klemmer ("The Tomorrow People," "Chuck"), Grianne Godfree ("The Flash"), Keto Shimizu ("Arrow") and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash").
