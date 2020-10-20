Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of DANCING WITH THE STARS on ABC - Monday, October 26, 2020
The show airs at 8 p.m.
"Villains Night" - Just in time for Halloween, 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villain as they compete for this season's seventh week live,
MONDAY, OCT. 26
(8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The paranormal comes to the ballroom! The show's cold open will find Tyra Banks and the judges dressed up for the night and experiencing their own horror when they find out the celebrities have become villains! Later, Tyra Banks will walk out to "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell.
Live votes (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EDT/CDT time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window). With each subsequent episode, the live vote combined with the judges' scores will be revealed during the broadcast. At the end of the evening, judges will decide which celebrity up for elimination stays in the competition and which celebrity's journey comes to an end.
Vying for America's vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including "Disturbia" by Rihanna, "Maneater" by Nelly Furtado and "In the Air Tonight" by VonLichten, among others.
The couples (with their dance choice, song and "inner villain") are as follows:
Head coach Monica Aldama ("CHEER") and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing Jazz to "Fever" by Beyonce, dressed in a costume inspired by Nurse Ratched
Kaitlyn Bristowe ("The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette") and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing Paso Doble to "Disturbia" by Rihanna, dressed in a costume inspired by Cruella de Vil
Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and pro Alan Bersten dancing the Argentine Tango to "Everything I Wanted" by Billie Eilish, dressed in a costume inspired by Bride of Chucky
Actress Justina Machado ("One Day at a Time") and pro Sasha Farber dancing Tango to "Take Me to Church" by MILCK, dressed in a costume inspired by Carrie
Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and pro Cheryl Burke dancing theTango to "Psycho" by the Intermezzo Orchestra, dressed in a costume inspired by Norman Bates
Emmy
®
Award-winning host of "The Real" and sideline correspondent on "Holey Moley," Jeannie Mai,and pro Brandon Armstrong dancing the Paso Doble to "Maneater" by Nelly Furtado, dressed in a costume inspired by Hannibal Lecter
GRAMMY
®
-winning rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach dancing the Argentine Tango to "Can't Feel My Face" by The Weeknd, dressed in a costume inspired by Freddy Krueger
TV host Nev Schulman ("Catfish") and pro Jenna Johnson dancing Paso Doble to "Swan Lake Remix" by District 78, dressed in a costume inspired by Black Swan
Actress Chrishell Stause ("Selling Sunset") and pro Gleb Savchenkodancing Paso Doble to "In the Air Tonight" by VonLichten, dressed in a costume inspired by Maleficent
Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart dancing the Viennese Waltz to "Creep" by Vincent/Kimberly Nichole, dressed in a costume inspired by Dracula
"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are joined by Emmy Award winner and six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough at the judges desk. Meanwhile, unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, Len Goodman will still be a part of the show in a different capacity and sharing his ballroom expertise from the UK.
ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" is produced by BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.
