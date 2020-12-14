Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS on FOX - Monday, December 21, 2020

Young Carl Sagan and Neil deGrasse Tyson first discovered their passion for Science at the New York World's Fairs of the past. Visit the dazzling pavilions of the 2039 New York World's Fair, where problems currently considered intractable may have been solved through public commitment and scientific imagination. A child's journey comes full circle, presenting a future bright with possibilities in the all-new "Seven Wonders of the New World" season finale episode of COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS airing Monday, Dec. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (C-313) (TV-PG D, V)

Making its network debut on FOX, the Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning COSMOS will return for its third season in September 2020. It will once again be executive-produced, written and directed by Ann Druyan (NASA's Voyager Record, "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage," "Contact") and executive-produced by Seth MacFarlane (FAMILY GUY, "The Orville," "COSMOS: A Spacetime Odyssey"), Brannon Braga ("The Orville," "COSMOS: A Spacetime Odyssey"), who also is co-writer and director of the series, and Jason Clark ("The Orville," "COSMOS: A Spacetime Odyssey"). Neil deGrasse Tyson, the famed pop-culture icon, astrophysicist and host of the Emmy Award-nominated "StarTalk," will return as host.

Co-created by the legendary astronomer Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan in 1980, COSMOS has transported a global audience to the farthest reaches and most deeply hidden recesses of the universe. In the course of those journeys, the series has examined the real stories of the forgotten searchers who helped us understand our place in the universe.

Continuing the legacy of its predecessors, COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS will translate the revelations of Science into a lavishly transporting experience, taking audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration. We are living in the golden age of discovery of new worlds to explore and possibly inhabit. In the vastness of time and the immensity of space, their number and the stories they contain are virtually infinite. The new season will reveal previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a thrilling future we can still have.

A companion book has also been released, "COSMOS: Possible Worlds," by Ann Druyan, the long-awaited follow-up to Carl Sagan's historic international bestseller, "COSMOS: A Personal Voyage."

COSMOS: POSSIBLE WORLDS is produced by Cosmos Studios, the Ithaca, NY-based company Ann Druyan co-founded in 2000, and Fuzzy Door Productions. Druyan and Brannon Braga write, direct and executive-produce the series. Seth MacFarlane and Jason Clark also serve as executive producers.