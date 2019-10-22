Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHICAGO FIRE on NBC - Wednesday, November 6, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

11/06/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide must make a tough decision about the future of his career at Firehouse 51. Herrmann deals with the consequences of his temper after a run-in with a Chicago police officer. Cruz is excited to demonstrate the Slamigan at the Firefighting Expo. Commissioner Grissom returns.From renowned Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf ("Law & Order" brand) and co-creator Derek Haas, the writer behind "3:10 to Yuma," comes season eight of the high-octane drama "Chicago Fire," an edge-of-your-seat view into the lives of everyday heroes committed to one of America's noblest professions. The firefighters, rescue squad and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51 risk their lives week in and week out to save and protect the citizens of their incredible city.The family inside Firehouse 51 knows no other way than to lay it all on the line for each other. Capt. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) leads the Truck Company and brash Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) runs the Rescue Squad.The firehouse also includes Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), a fireman's fireman. As chief of 51, Boden keeps his house running smoothly and his firefighters prepared to overcome all adversity. Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) returns alongside seasoned veteran Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and resourceful firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).Also returning for the eighth season are Randy "Mouch" McHolland (Christian Stolte), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Brian "Otis" Zvonecek (Yuri Sardarov) and Emily Foster (Annie Ilonzeh).In addition to Wolf and Haas, executive producers include Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Michael Brandt, Reza Tabrizi, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski."Chicago Fire" is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.