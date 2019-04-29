Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CHARMED on THE CW - Sunday, May 12, 2019
THE EYE OF THE STORM - Galvin (Ser'Darius Blain) discovers that something bizarre is happening with the patients that are being brought into the hospital. Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) gets a clue about how to keep The Source from taking over. Meanwhile, both Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Galvin do something no one could have predicted. Melonie Diaz, Rupert Evans and Nick Hargrove also star. Anya Adams directed the episode written by Michael Reisz (#121). Original airdate 5/12/2019.
"Stronger together." That's what Marisol (guest star Valerie Cruz) tells her daughters, firebrand social justice warrior Melanie "Mel" Vera (Melonie Diaz), and her sister, fun-loving Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), about their family. Mel is a graduate student in the women's studies department her mother heads at Hilltowne University; Maggie is a freshman considering sorority rush (to Mel's amused dismay) and going "on" again with her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Brian (guest star Charlie Gillespie). But then, a shocking tragedy shatters their world and threatens their sibling bond: Marisol dies in a horrifying accident. Or was it? Three months later, we find Mel unable to accept the official explanation of their mother's death, while Maggie accuses her of being morbidly obsessed. And then, another huge shock shows up at their front door: they have an older sister - brilliant geneticist Macy (Madeleine Mantock), whom their mother kept a secret all these years! Macy is new in town and doesn't know a soul (except for Galvin (Ser'Darius Blain), the cute fellow scientist who's been showing her around). Macy is eager to connect with Mel and Maggie, but Mel can't handle another shock, and shuts her out.
With the emotions of all three sisters running high, each of the girls suddenly exhibit impossible new abilities: Mel can freeze time, Maggie starts hearing others' thoughts and Macy has telekinetic powers. But don't worry, there's a perfectly reasonable explanation...or so says Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans) - who as far as they know is the officious new chair of the women's studies department - when he gathers the three sisters together to reveal they're actually powerful witches, as was their mother. And he's not really a professor, he's their "Whitelighter," a witch's advisor and guide! Not only that, but Mel was right: their mother's death was no accident - she was murdered by unknown dark forces. It's a lot to take in, but ultimately the sisters accept their new destiny as The Charmed Ones...and their new duty to protect humankind from the demons that walk among us...one of whom killed their mother. With the Power of Three, they are stronger together... even if they have no idea what they're really up against.
Based on the original series, CHARMED is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Jessica O'Toole ("Jane The Virgin"), Amy Rardin ("Jane The Virgin"), Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane The Virgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin"), Howard Owens ("Jackie"), and Carter Covington ("Faking It").
