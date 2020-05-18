Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, June 7, 2020
"Andy Cohen vs. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Drew Carey vs. Kevin Nealon" - It's a clash of the pop-culture stars when Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and "Radio Andy," competes against Kyle Richards and the powerful female cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The next hilarious game features comedian and host of "The Price Is Right" Drew Carey when he takes on comic Kevin Nealon and his family. ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, JUNE 7 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Andy Cohen - host of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and "Radio Andy," playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
Bevy Smith - SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" host
Jeff Lewis - SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" host
Amy Phillips - SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" host
John Hill - SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" host
VERSUS
Team "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" - popular Bravo stars playing for Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Kyle Richards
Lisa Rinna
Dorit Kemsley
Garcelle Beauvais
Teddi Mellencamp
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Team Drew Carey - comedian and host of "The Price Is Right," playing for La Maida Project
Brendon Walsh - host of "World Record Podcast"
Blaine Capatch - host of "Lucha Vavoom"
Heather Anne Campbell - "The Twilight Zone"
Chris Holmes - DJ for Paul McCartney
VERSUS
Team Kevin Nealon - SNL legend and host of the popular Youtube show "Hiking with Kevin," playing for Hope Hospice
Susan Yeagley - wife/actress
Cheryl Hines - actress
Sally Yeagley - mother-in-law
Chris Nealon - brother
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
