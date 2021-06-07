Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY DATING GAME on ABC - Monday, June 21, 2021

Carson Kressley from "Ru Paul's Drag Race" is looking for someone with a sense of humor. He quizzes the suitors to come up with the perfect date while Michael Bolton performs a parody of "I DON'T Want to Miss a Thing." Meanwhile, rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea asks contestants how they would feel about dating someone significantly more popular and Michael Bolton sings "Don't Stop" to help the suitors figure things out. (TV-14, DL)

Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple GRAMMY®-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, "The Celebrity Dating Game" offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles from television, music, comedy, reality TV and feature film in their pursuit to find love.

