Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, October 24, 2019
"The Nightfloat" - When Carol has her first solo overnight shift at the hospital, Dr. Frost's enthusiastic help and involvement become a little more than Carol bargained for.
Also, on the interns' rare night off from the hospital, Jenny takes them all out to a bar to find dates, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Oct. 24 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
