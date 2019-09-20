Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, October 10, 2019
"Dr. Mom" - When the other interns begin to feel THE STRAIN of being first-year residents, Carol tries to help with lessons learned from years as a working mom, but soon realizes that she may have stretched herself too thin.
Also, Jenny and Dr. Frost face off when she tries to sell him some of her latest pharmaceuticals, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Oct. 10 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 9/21-9/27
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, October 9, 2019
The Financial Times, The Royal Court Theatre Announce New Short Film About The Climate Crisis
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Also, Jenny and Dr. Frost face off when she tries to sell him some of her latest pharmaceuticals, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Oct. 10 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.