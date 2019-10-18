Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
"Game Changer" - The hospital is abuzz when Carol is assigned to care for a star COLLEGE FOOTBALL player with a broken rib.
Also, sparks continue to fly between Jenny and Daniel, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Nov. 7 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age.
It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE UNICORN on CBS - Thursday, October 31, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, November 7, 2019
Also, sparks continue to fly between Jenny and Daniel, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Nov. 7 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor.
At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age.
It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.