Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, January 9, 2020
"Blocking" - Carol pretends to be an attending doctor in order to get her patient into the ICU, and Jenny and Daniel run into Dr. Frost when they finally go on their first date, on CAROL'S SECOND ACT, Thursday, Jan. 9 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in new a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique SECOND ACT after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching: pursuing her dream of becoming a doctor. At age 50, Carol is a medical intern and must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It's her enthusiasm, perspective and yes, even her age, that may be exactly what will make her SECOND ACT a great success.
